Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $80.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $64.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,421 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

