Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $80.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.93.
Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $64.29.
About Targa Resources (Get Rating)
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.