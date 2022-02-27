Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 792,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

