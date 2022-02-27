Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

TNDM stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.