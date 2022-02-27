TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €26.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.88 ($30.54).

Several research firms have recently commented on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TEG traded up €0.99 ($1.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.94 ($26.07). 432,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €21.67 ($24.63) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.