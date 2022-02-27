Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.