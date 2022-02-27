Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,502,000 after acquiring an additional 194,229 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after acquiring an additional 111,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

