Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $31,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
SNDX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $781.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
