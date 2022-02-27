Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $31,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $781.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

