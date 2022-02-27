Swop Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00010686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $36,697.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.92 or 0.07093317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,909.16 or 1.00073478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00050845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,014,978 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,194 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

