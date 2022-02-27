Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after buying an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after buying an additional 202,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.