SVB Leerink Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $27.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.76% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

EDIT stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $73.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

