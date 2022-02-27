Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.