Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.