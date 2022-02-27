SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

STKL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

