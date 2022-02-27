SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

STKL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 451,826 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STKL. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

