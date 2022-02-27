Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.29.

SUN opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunoco has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

