Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in National Grid by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in National Grid by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Grid by 1,322.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $74.21 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

