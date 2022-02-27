Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 20.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in American Express by 9.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 24,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 141.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 12 month low of $133.79 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.