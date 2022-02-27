Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $386.47 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

