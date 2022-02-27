StockNews.com Upgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Strong-Buy

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

