StockNews.com Upgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Strong-Buy

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

