StockNews.com Lowers Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.13.

RSG stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

