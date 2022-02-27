Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

