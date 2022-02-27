Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.730-$2.830 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.88 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

