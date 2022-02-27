stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.