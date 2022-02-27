Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $471.23

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 471.23 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 562.20 ($7.65). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 559.60 ($7.61), with a volume of 13,230,838 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.02) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 640 ($8.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.30) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.75) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.14 ($8.08).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 512.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 471.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.
Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
