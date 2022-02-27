Stably USD Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Stably USD has a market cap of $473,600.06 and approximately $105,501.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,425,380 coins and its circulating supply is 475,041 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

