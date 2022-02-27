St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,600

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,755.00.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

