Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,857 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 356.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 329,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,011,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

