Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,469,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.