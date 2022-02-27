Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

