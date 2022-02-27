Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,294 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $54.13 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

