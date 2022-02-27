Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 145,600 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 1,388.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

