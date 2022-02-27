Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

