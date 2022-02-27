Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $100.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.91.

SPT opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

