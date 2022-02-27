Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 679,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 2,279,492 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $14.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

