Splintershards Hits Market Cap of $62.88 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $62.88 million and $1.27 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003346 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006931 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.