Splinterlands (SPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.47 or 0.07075361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,065.87 or 0.99876609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

