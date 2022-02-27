Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.78 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

