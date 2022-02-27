Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

