Spin Master (TOY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$26.35 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.54.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOY shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.82.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.