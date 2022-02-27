Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.43) to GBX 3,980 ($54.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.57) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,084 ($41.94) on Thursday. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,945 ($40.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.67). The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,448.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.