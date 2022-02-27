SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 57,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,754,567 shares.The stock last traded at $475.01 and had previously closed at $472.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.00 and its 200-day moving average is $499.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

