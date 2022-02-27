SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 759.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,179,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $117.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06.

