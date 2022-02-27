SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9-9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SPTN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

