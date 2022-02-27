SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9-9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

