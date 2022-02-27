SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $16,929.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,070,927 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,572 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.