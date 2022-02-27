SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SomaLogic.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 1,669,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.