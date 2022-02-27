Societe Generale Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €57.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €61.00 ($69.32) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

