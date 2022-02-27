SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.45 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $444.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

