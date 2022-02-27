SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$25.50 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.94.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

