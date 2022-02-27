Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Sleep Number stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

